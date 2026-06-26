Editors note: this is a developing story.

The U.S. struck Iranian missile, drone and radar sites on Friday, U.S. Central Command said, in what the military described as a response to Iran’s attack on a Singapore-flagged cargo ship sailing the Strait of Hormuz.

The attacks came after Iran struck the M/V Ever Lovely with a one-way attack drone on Thursday, the command announced in a statement, adding that the vessel was leaving the Strait of Hormuz along the coast of Oman when hit.

The military said Iran’s strike violated the already-precarious ceasefire signed between the two countries last week.

The 60-day ceasefire included a 14-point memorandum of understanding that called for the reopening of the strait for commercial ships.

Eve Sampson is a reporter and former Army officer. She has covered conflict across the world, writing for The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Associated Press.