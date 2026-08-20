A sailor assigned to the Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy faces multiple charges, including murder and manslaughter, following the shooting death of another sailor earlier this summer.

According to a recently released charge sheet, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Jayjrion L. Rodriguez is accused of killing Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Jesse Braswell on June 6. He allegedly pointed his service pistol at his head and shot him.

The two men were aboard the Kennedy serving as part of the ship’s in-port security forces during the incident, USNI News reported. Afterward, Rodriguez was placed in pre-trial confinement before being released on June 11. Then, authorities charged him on July 29.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The Navy did not immediately respond to questions about the incident Tuesday.

Rodriguez is from Massachusetts and enlisted in the Navy in 2025, USNI News reported. He joined the crew of the Kennedy that October, shortly after attending the Naval Air Technical Training Center at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.

Braswell, from Colorado, enlisted in October 2024, The Virginian-Pilot reported. He was assigned to the Kennedy in March 2025.

In addition to the death of Braswell, Rodriguez also faces simple assault and reckless endangerment charges. According to the charge sheet, he unlawfully pointed his loaded service pistol at different individuals once in February and twice in May.

After several delays, including the shooting, the Kennedy completed acceptance sea trials, which puts it on track to meet its scheduled delivery in 2027.

Daniel Terrill is a contributor to Military Times. He’s been reporting on military issues, the gun industry, and the outdoors for nearly two decades. Although writing is his passion, he’s been a Marine, police officer, and, perhaps the most dangerous job of his career, a substitute teacher.