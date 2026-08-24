The U.S. Space Force Honor Guard donned the updated ceremonial service dress uniform in the nation’s capital over the weekend.

On Sunday, the guard debuted the new ensemble at the Freedom 250 Grand Prix in Washington, D.C., according to a Friday release.

“The public will now be able to immediately recognize us as Guardians and key members of America’s warfighting capabilities,” Chief Master Sgt. Ross Koehler, Space Force Honor Guard senior enlisted leader, said in the release.

The new uniform is meant to replace the modified Air Force service uniform guardians have worn since the branch was established seven years ago as the Space Force moves to curate a unique “culture and visual identity,” per the statement.

The guard took eight months to make final touches after its guidance was released in mid-January, with the design striving to preserve the core identity of the Space Force and showcase colors from the service flag, Operational Camouflage Pattern uniform name tag and Class A uniform.

The ceremonial uniform differs from the standard service dress with its blue belt, cap and rope draped over the service member’s left shoulder.

Guardsmen with the U. S. Space Force Honor Guard model the new ceremonial uniforms at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Aug. 21, 2026. (Shanel Toussaint/U.S. Air Force)

“Having a dedicated ceremonial uniform ensures that our Guardians present a unified, unmistakable presence during high-visibility global missions,” Koehler said.

“The updated uniform reflects the force’s evolving individual culture and pride in those who wear it,” he continued.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.