The U.S. Air Force football team will give a nod to the B-21 Raider by sporting special uniforms in its game against the U.S. Navy this October.

Viewers will see the Falcons donning the special 2026 edition of the Air Power Legacy Series uniform for the Navy game on Oct. 3 at the Air Force Academy’s stadium, according to a Tuesday release.

The special uniform showcases details symbolizing the stealth bomber throughout its design, from its backplate and patches to its red towel. The uniform has depictions of the stealth bomber in silver, and “B-21″ can be seen printed on the helmet.

The Falcons will honor the B-21 Raider with the 2026 edition of the Air Power Legacy Series uniform. (U.S. Air Force Academy)

Images and a video showing the uniform display phrases like “power projection” and “strategic deterrence” in place of a player’s last name on the uniform’s backplates. Patches on the player’s shoulder either represent the Air Force Global Strike Command, 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base that manages the B-21 development, or the Air Force Materiel Command.

The red towel tucked into the player’s side says “remove before flight,” an homage to the red ribbon safety warning usually seen while aircraft are on the ground to be removed before flight.

“There’s something powerful about seeing the future of American airpower represented on the uniforms of cadets who are themselves the future of our Air Force,” Tom Jones, Northrop Grumman Aeronautics Systems corporate vice president and president, said in a company release.

The B-21 Raider is a stealth bomber capable of conventional and nuclear munitions, and its manufacturer, Northrop Grumman, is developing the sixth-generation aircraft.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.