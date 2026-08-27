The National Transportation Safety Board said on Thursday the crew of a military helicopter carrying President Donald Trump that came too close to a passenger jet on Aug. 4 failed to reach air traffic controllers before departing.

The incident involving a plane departing Reagan Washington National Airport raised questions about why the passenger airplane was allowed to depart while ​Marine One was nearby, a time when commercial traffic is typically halted.

The NTSB said the Marine One crew at least twice attempted to give controllers a required three-minute notice of departure but were hampered by communications issues.