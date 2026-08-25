A U.S. military service member who called for President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance to be impeached is facing charges under the military justice system, his lawyer and the Air Force said on Tuesday.

The active-duty officer, Maj. Jason Watson, denounced Trump and Vance last month for actions ​including going to war with Iran without congressional authorization, according ​to a video of the protest event posted online.

In ⁠the video, the U.S. Capitol Police can be seen detaining Watson, ​who held a protest sign calling for their impeachment, conviction ​and removal.

Watson’s lawyer said in a statement that the airman would face charges under three articles, including Article 88 -- a rarely used provision which accuses him of contempt towards officials.

“Major Watson acted knowing the risks to his career and his liberty,” said Christopher Mutimer, counsel for Watson.

“It is my hope that other Americans who feel powerless in this moment will take some measure of courage from his willingness to speak and to stand by his convictions,” Mutimer said.

The Air Force confirmed Watson had been charged and said he would continue to be held in pre-trial confinement and be afforded the right to due process.

Laws governing U.S. military service members place restrictions on their political activities, particularly while ​in uniform. Article ​88 of ⁠the Uniform Code of Military Justice prohibits officers from using “contemptuous words against the President, ​the Vice President, Congress” and other U.S. representatives.