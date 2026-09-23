An active-duty airman stationed in Italy was pronounced dead at their off-base residence Tuesday.

The airman was assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, located at Aviano Air Base, according to a recent release. The cause of death is currently under investigation, and the airman’s identity remains unknown pending notification to next of kin.

The death follows the passing of another Aviano airman last month. Airman 1st Class Malachi Robinson, a weapons loader in the 555th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, died in a water-related accident while swimming in Lake Barcis, Italy.

The 31st Fighter Wing’s mission is to defend and improve base infrastructure, further Agile Combat Employment capabilities and empower families and airmen at the base.

The wing maintains two F-16 fighter squadrons and hosts the 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons and the 606th Air Control Squadron. The 31st is the only U.S. fighter wing south of the Alps and is essential to operations in NATO’s southern region.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.