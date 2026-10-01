Air Force officials identified the active-duty airman, found dead at off-base housing in Italy last week, as a precision-guided munition production supervisor.

TSgt. Conner Wells, assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, was pronounced dead at his off-base residence in Roveredo, Piano, on Sept. 22, according to a base social media post.

Wells served as a precision-guided munition production supervisor with the 31st Munitions Squadron and hailed from North Folk, California.

“Our hearts are heavy with the loss of one of our own,” Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing commander, said in the statement. “Conner’s presence will be greatly missed within the 31st Fighter Wing, we extend our support and condolences to his family and teammates during this difficult time.”

The death is under investigation, but “foul play” is not suspected, according to the statement.

The 31st Munitions Squadron, known as the “Hellhounds,” maintains and supports combat-ready stockpiles, personnel and equipment. The unit sustains and deploys munitions in support of the USEUCOM, AFRICOM and NATO missions.

Airmen in the squadron are responsible for arming 50 combat-coded F-16C/D aircraft, five HH-60W helicopters and any NATO aircraft. The unit also provides stockpile support for 16 MQ-9 Reaper aircraft at two wing units, the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion’s North and West Africa Crisis Response Force.

Cristina Stassis is a reporter covering stories surrounding the defense industry, national security, military/veteran affairs and more. She previously worked as an editorial fellow for Defense News in 2024 where she assisted the newsroom in breaking news across Sightline Media Group.