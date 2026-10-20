Senior enlisted leaders aboard submarines will now fall under the rating of Chiefs of the Boat, replacing a billet-based designation with a formal rating for the role.

A U.S. Navy administrative message, or NAVADMIN, released Monday, establishes the Submarine Chief of the Boat as a general rating equivalent to a command master chief. The Navy said the change is intended to provide a clearer career path, specialized training and advancement opportunities for submarine sailors seeking the leadership position.

The Chief of the Boat, or COB, serves as the commanding officer’s principal enlisted adviser, responsible for issues affecting sailors’ welfare, morale, job satisfaction and utilization, according to the Navy’s enlisted occupational standards.

Previously, the COB was assigned by billet and identified by Navy Enlisted Classification 8COB, according to the Navy’s personnel manual. The existing policy specified a normal 36-month tour and allowed submarine sailors in paygrades E-8, E-8 selectee and E-9 to qualify for the designation.

Under the previous policy, selection involved a screening process for sailors seeking the assignment. Those historical requirements should not be assumed to remain in effect under the new rating; the NAVADMIN directs applicants to the submarine force’s senior enlisted program assignment instruction, COMSUBLANT/COMSUBPACINST 1306.2, for current application requirements and selection criteria.

The new rating is open to active-duty, submarine-designated sailors, all of whom must be submarine warfare qualified. Non-nuclear submarine ratings will be the primary source of candidates, though other submarine-designated personnel may be considered on a case-by-case basis. Selected Reserve sailors are not eligible.

The Navy will immediately convert E-9 personnel currently holding the 8COB designation to COBCM, according to the NAVADMIN.

The announcement does not specify how many sailors are expected to enter the new rating or detail how all existing selection and assignment procedures will change.

Natalie Oliverio is an independent journalist and Navy veteran who covers military and veterans’ issues. Drawing on her experience as a talent executive and mentor, she writes about the policies, people and programs shaping the military community.