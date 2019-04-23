KODIAK, Alaska — Nine Coast Guard service members face criminal drug charges in Alaska stemming from an internal investigation, according to charging documents.

The investigation that started last fall has produced charges of cocaine and marijuana distribution, possession and use, The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported Monday.

The Coast Guard did not identify the service members in redacted charge sheets, but the documents indicate they include eight aviation electrical technicians and aviation maintenance technicians at Base Kodiak, Air Station Kodiak and Air Station Barbers Point.

The ninth is a seaman aboard Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley, who faces a charge of distributing cocaine in Hawaii, the documents said.

Coast Guard dismisses 4 in Kodiak for illicit drug activity Four Coast Guardsmen investigated for illicit drug activity in Kodiak have been kicked out of the service

One of the electrical technicians from Base Kodiak also faces charges of assault, destroying personal property and disorderly conduct in May 2017.

Several service members are also facing charges of making false statements regarding drug use to Coast Guard Investigative Service Special agents, including one who faces a charge of failing to obey an order to not discuss the investigation with others.

The Coast Guard announced in February it had initiated criminal proceedings against 12 service members. Three of those entered plea agreements in nonjudicial proceedings that took place in Kodiak on April 11 and 12 and no longer face criminal charges, said Lt. Cmdr. Raymond Reichl.

