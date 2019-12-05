Th man authorities say breached a gate at Joint Expeditionary Base Fort Story in his truck before striking a Navy police cruiser and killing a master-at-arms inside has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, according to Virginia Beach Police.

Nathaniel Lee Campbell, 38, of Shenandoah, Virginia, is in the custody of the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia Beach Police Department said in a news release early Thursday.

Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar J. Temores was responding to a report of a gate runner around 7:35 p.m. Saturday when his police cruiser was struck head on by a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Campbell at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Leyte Street, the Navy and police said.

Navy IDs sailor killed by Fort Story gate runner Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar Temores grew up in Lemoore, California, and wanted to join the Navy at an early age.

Both drivers were taken to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital where Temores died.

According to the Navy and police, Campbell sped through an outgoing lane at Gate 8 gain to access to Fort Story. Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story commanding officer Capt. Joey Frantzen said earlier this week that Campbell was on base for “very short period of time” before striking Temores’ vehicle.