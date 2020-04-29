Navy fires commanding officer of Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training

The commanding officer of the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training was fired this week, Navy officials announced.

Capt. Nate Schneider was relieved of command on April 28 by Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, the commander of Naval Education and Training Command, following a “loss of confidence” in Schneider’s ability to command.

His firing was related to findings from a Navy investigation that concluded weeks ago, Navy officials said. No additional details were made available regarding the nature of the investigation.

Schneider had been in command at CNATT since November 2018, according to his service record. The center’s mission is “to develop, deliver, and support aviation technical training” for sailors and Marines, according to the command website.

After enlisting in the Navy in 1981, Schneider was commissioned through the Navy’s Enlisted Commissioning Program. He has deployed nine times, including tours aboard the aircraft carriers Theodore Roosevelt, Ronald Reagan, Harry S. Truman, and Carl Vinson.

Among his awards, Schneider has earned the Legion of Merit, three Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, and five Meritorious Service Medals.

Schneider has been reassigned to Naval Air Station Pensacola headquarters. Executive Officer Capt. Bryant Hepstall has assumed command “effective immediately,” the service announced.