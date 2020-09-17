EOD petty officer, a ‘most adventurous daredevil,’ dies in San Diego motorcycle accident

A San Diego-based sailor died earlier this month after his motorcycle collided with a turning car in the city, officials have confirmed.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Ryan A. Bannon, 26, was riding westbound on Hilery Drive near Westview Parkway on the afternoon of Sept. 2, according to Navy officials and the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office.

A car driving eastbound on Hilery turned left into Bannon’s path and his motorcycle collided with the vehicle, ejecting Bannon off his motorcycle and over the car, according to the medical examiner.

He was transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner ruled the death an accident, and San Diego police said the car’s driver passed a sobriety test at the scene.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician 2nd Class Ryan Bannon and his wife, Kayla Bannon, had been together since they were 16-years-old, she told Navy Times. (Photo courtesy Kayla Bannon)

Bannon had been assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 11 in nearby Imperial Beach since January 2019, according to his service record.

“Ryan’s presence is deeply missed by everyone throughout the command, and our thoughts and prayers remain with his friends, family and teammates during this challenging time,” the unit’s commanding officer, Cmdr. Matt Fay, said in a statement.

Bannon was posthumously promoted to 2nd class, his wife, Kayla Bannon, told Navy Times.

He hadn’t started out his Navy career in EOD, but after some time in the fleet, he found the job fit his adrenaline-junkie lifestyle when he entered the field a few years ago, she said.

“When he told me, I was like, ‘you’re nuts, you’re not doing that,’” she recalled. “But I’ve always been supportive of everything he did.”

The two grew up in Murrieta, California, and started dating when they were 16, she said.

The 27-year-old widow provided Navy Times with a copy of remarks she made at her husband’s memorial.

“Ryan was the most adventurous daredevil,” she said. “He loved sky diving, scuba diving and anything that would get his adrenaline pumping.”

They had raised their 8-year-old German Shepherd, Berlin, since the dog was a pup and had opposite personalities that complemented each other, she said at the memorial.

They traveled the world together and Kayla Bannon recalled how her husband epically pranked her one night when she went out to her car to get something.

“There he was, crouched down on his hands and feet like something from a horror movie in the pitch-black garage,” she said. “I didn’t even have time to scream it was so shocking. I just sat there and cried, and amid all his laughter, because he got me so good that time, he hugged me and apologized 75 times.”

“I didn’t let him off easy though,” she added. “I definitely got him a few times by putting my doll heads from beauty school underneath the blankets of our bed.”

“I think that’s why Ryan liked me so much, because as much as he dished, I could serve it right back.”

Bannon’s drive meant nothing could be planned for a day until he got his workout in, his wife said.

“I don’t know if I’ll miss being woken up every morning at 5 am to his weights slamming on the floor of the garage while he worked out to ‘screamo’ blaring out of the speakers,” she said at his memorial.

“He was so brave in every aspect of his life and would be brave for me when I needed it most, except when it came to spiders,” Kayla Bannon said. “I was the spider killer of the family.”

Among other memories of their years together, Kayla Bannon said she will miss their wine and cheese nights, as well as playing Call of Duty together into the wee hours.

“What we had, and will always have, many people don’t get in their entire lifetime, and I’m so thankful I got to share that with you,” she said. “Don’t worry about me, everyone that loved you has my back.”

“I love you forever, and I can’t wait to see you again.”