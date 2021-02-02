Navy, Coast Guard seized $211 million worth of drugs from Pacific smugglers

SAN DIEGO — An estimated $211 million worth of cocaine and marijuana seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy from smuggling vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

The 11,400 pounds (5,171 kilograms) of cocaine and 9,000 pounds (4,082 kilograms) of marijuana was offloaded from the USS Gabrielle Giffords on Monday, a Coast Guard statement said.

Coast Guard brings $338M of seized cocaine to San Diego The cocaine was seized in eight operations by the crews of four cutters between mid-November and mid-January.

The Navy ship and the Coast Guard cutters Seneca, Legare and Spencer made the seizures between October and December.

The interdiction effort is aimed at supply networks in Central and South America.

In this photo taken from video, provided by the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy, personnel offload approximately 11,400 pounds of cocaine and 9,000 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated worth of $211 million, from the USS Gabrielle Giffords in San Diego on Feb. 1, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard and U.S Navy via AP)