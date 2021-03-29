Your Military

Junior officer not guilty of child pornography-related charges

2 hours ago
A junior submarine officer was found not guilty of all charges related to child pornography March 19. (Getty Images)

A Virginia-based junior submarine officer was found not guilty of charges related to child pornography earlier this month, according to the Navy and his attorney.

A military jury comprised of eight officers acquitted Lt. j.g. Maximiliano A. Herrera on specifications related to distribution, as well as possession or receiving or viewing such material, on March 19, according to Navy officials and his civilian attorney, Nathan Freeburg.

Herrera was assigned to the Norfolk-based fast-attack submarine Albany.

“Lt. j.g. Max Herrera had his day in court and we are thankful that the panel acquitted this innocent officer and returned him to his beautiful family and service with the Navy,” Freeburg said in an email to Navy Times.

