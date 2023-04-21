Secretary of the Navy Carlos del Toro and Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday have nominated Rear Adm. Yvette Davids, the director of the Navy’s Learning to Action Drive Team, to serve as the 64th superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

If the U.S. Senate confirms Davids, she will become the first woman to serve in that role.

This isn’t the first time Davids has made history. She was the first Hispanic American woman to lead a Navy warship when she became the commanding officer of the guided-missile frigate Curts in 2007.

“For this milestone, Davids was a 2008 recipient of the Mexican American Women’s National Association’s Las Primeras Award for Latinas who demonstrate important ‘firsts’ in their fields with a national impact,” the Navy said in a news release.

Davids, who graduated from the Naval Academy in 1989, has also served as the commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Bunker Hill, and as commander of Carrier Strike Group 11. She has served as the director of the Learning to Action Drive Team since August 2022.

Vice Adm. Sean Buck, the current superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, has served in that role since 2019.