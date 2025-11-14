The world’s largest forward-deployed naval force welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony in Yokosuka, Japan, on Thursday, according to a release.

Vice Adm. Patrick J. Hannifin took over for Vice Adm. Fred W. Kacher as commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet, which covers the Navy’s largest operations area, deploying between 50 and 70 vessels and submarines, 150 aircraft and more than 27,000 Navy and Marine personnel.

“I’m deeply proud of our U.S. 7th Fleet ships, aircraft and sailors who operate forward to advance a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Kacher. ”Our goal at U.S. 7th Fleet is that this One Team is so prepared, so ready, that every day our potential adversaries look out at what we do and how we do it and conclude, ‘today is not the day.’”

Kacher, who began his role on Feb. 15, 2024, was responsible for upwards of 460 operations and exercises during his time as commander, according to the release.

Hannifin most recently served as director of operations for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii.

Before that, he served as executive officer of the USS Harry S. Truman, as well as commanding officer of the USS Arlington and USS Ronald Reagan, according to his Navy biography.

He also served as the VFA readiness officer for Commander Naval Air Forces Atlantic Fleet and commander of Carrier Strike Group Five onboard the USS Ronald Reagan.

“It is a privilege to assume command of U.S. 7th Fleet — a force unmatched in power, partnership and purpose,” said Hannifin. “You hold the line. It is an honor of a lifetime to serve with you once again.”

Adm. Stephen “Web” Koehler, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, spoke at the ceremony about the importance of a continued U.S. presence in the Indo-Pacific. He emphasized peace through strength and said the U.S. 7th Fleet would continue to uphold that standard and remain ready to fight.

Hannifin was not the original choice for the role, however.

President Donald Trump nominated Rear Adm. Michael “Buzz” Donnelly on June 18 to lead the U.S. 7th fleet.

But after a report from conservative news outlet The Daily Wire about Donnelly allowing drag performances under his command aboard the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revoked the promotion.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.