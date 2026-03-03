President Donald Trump announced on his proprietary social media platform Tuesday that the U.S. military could help shipping vessels travel through an embattled sea passage as the war against Iran rages on.

In a Truth Social post, Trump offered the possibility of naval assistance and called upon the United States Development Finance Corporation to provide risk insurance that would guarantee the financial security of maritime trade operating near the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

“If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible,” Trump said.

A high-ranking member of Iran’s primary military branch, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, warned that any vessels traveling through the 100-mile long sea passage would be targeted and met with lethal force, according to Iranian media.

The Strait of Hormuz is a pivotal choke point for oil transit located between Oman and Iran. In 2022, 21 million barrels of oil per day were transported through the strait, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration.

“The strait is closed, and whoever wants to cross, our heroes in the navy of the IRGC and army will set those ships on fire,” said Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Revolutionary Guard’s commander-in-chief.

After the U.S. military struck Iran on Feb. 28, maritime traffic in the strait dropped 70%, according to MarineTraffic, a ship tracking service. As tankers became stranded in the Persian Gulf, gas prices jumped an average of 11 cents Tuesday in the U.S., according to AAA motor club.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.