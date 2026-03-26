A sailor was injured on March 25 aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln while the carrier was conducting flight operations in the Arabian Sea, the Navy announced.

“The sailor has been transported ashore for additional medical care and remains in stable condition,” according to a U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/U.S. Fifth Fleet post on X.

The injury was not life threatening, the service stated. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

The carrier remains deployed as a part of Operation Epic Fury, conducting strike missions on Iran.

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The USS Abraham Lincoln departed Naval Base San Diego, California, on Nov. 21, 2025, for an Indo-Pacific deployment but was rerouted to the Middle East as tension between Iran and the U.S. mounted in the weeks leading up to the Iran war.

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in January, along with Carrier Air Wing 9 and destroyers USS Frank E. Petersen, Jr., USS Spruance and USS Michael Murphy.

Nearly 300 troops have been injured so far during Operation Epic Fury, which began on Feb. 28 when the U.S. military launched strikes against Iran, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Ten U.S. service members remain seriously wounded, while 255 have returned to duty.

Thirteen U.S. service members have been killed in action during the war.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.