The U.S. Navy announced today that it would begin retiring the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Boise after repairs for the boat became too costly.

The submarine, which had been sidelined since 2015, began a $1.2 billion overhaul at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding, Virginia, in 2024.

“After a rigorous, data-driven analysis, we’ve made the tough but necessary decision to inactivate the USS Boise,” said Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle. “This strategic move allows us to reallocate America’s highly-skilled workforce to our highest priorities: delivering new Virginia and Columbia-class submarines and improving the readiness of the current fleet.”

The U.S. Navy is currently working to deliver the Columbia-class submarine by 2028, according to a 2025 report from Congress.

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The Navy recently commissioned its newest Virginia-class nuclear attack submarine, the USS Massachusetts, on March 28, making it the 12th Virginia-class submarine in service.

Navy Secretary John Phelan said in an interview with Fox News Friday that the submarine had already cost the service $800 million and would require another $1.9 billion to finish repairs.

It was time for the Navy to cut its losses, Phelan told the outlet.

President Donald Trump recently released his fiscal 2027 defense budget, asking Congress for $65 billion for shipbuilding that would include the production of two new Virginia-class submarines and one new Columbia-class submarine.

The Trump administration is requesting 34 ships, including the manufacturing of 18 battle force ships and 16 non-battle force ships, which doubles the amount requested in fiscal 2026.

Riley Ceder is a reporter at Military Times, where he covers breaking news, criminal justice, investigations, and cyber. He previously worked as an investigative practicum student at The Washington Post, where he contributed to the Abused by the Badge investigation.