The USS Carl Vinson has been awarded the 2025 aircraft carrier Battle Effectiveness award, the Navy recently announced Wednesday.

The Battle “E” is awarded to U.S. Navy commands that display “superior performance during operations, inspections, certifications, assessments and training events in a competitive cycle, assessing their proficiency and overall effectiveness in all phases of operations,” according to the Navy.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier returned to port in August 2025 after a nine-month deployment which saw the Carl Vinson operating in the U.S. 3rd, 5th, and 7th Fleet areas of operations, including providing support to Operation Rough Rider, a large-scale military campaign that launched air and naval strikes against Iran-backed Houthi Rebels.

By the time the Carl Vinson homeported in San Diego, California, the aircraft carrier had completed more than 10,000 sorties, 23,000 flight hours and sailed over 275,000 nautical miles combined.

“The Carl Vinson team displayed unrelenting perseverance and superior performance as they successfully carried out sustained operations at sea throughout 2025,” Capt. Joshua Wenker, commanding officer of Carl Vinson, said in a release.

“Our sailors worked together to successfully execute a wide range of missions while operating in the Western Pacific and the Middle East, once again setting the standard for courage and steadfastness. I could not be more proud of my team, and their achievements continue to add to the storied history and legacy that has made this ship America’s Favorite Carrier!”

In addition to the Battle “E” achievement, 11 departments on board the Carl Vinson earned distinction, with the vessel also earning awards for Carrier Maintenance and Environment Protection and Energy Conservation, according to the Navy.

As the U.S. Navy’s third Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the Carl Vinson plays an integral role as the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 1, consisting of Carrier Air Wing 2, guided-missile cruiser USS Cape St. George, the Zumwalt-class USS Michael Monsoor, the Arleigh Burke-class Aegis guided missile destroyer USS Jack H. Lucas and the guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 1.

Claire Barrett is an editor and military history correspondent for Military Times. She is also a World War II researcher with an unparalleled affinity for Sir Winston Churchill and Michigan football.