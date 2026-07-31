The nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Minnesota returned to Naval Base Guam on July 29, completing its first deployment as the Navy’s first forward-deployed Virginia-class boat.

The successful deployment amplified the Navy’s ability to operate and employ advanced capabilities in the Indo-Pacific, a service release noted. The boat is one of four forward-deployed fast-attack submarines.

The service’s Virginia-class submarines combine stealth, nuclear endurance and flexibility for both shallow and deep ocean missions.

“Operating from Guam, this crew demonstrated the readiness, endurance and advanced capabilities the Virginia-class platform brings to ... the Western Pacific,” Capt. Christopher Carter, commander of Submarine Squadron 15, said in the release.

During the deployment, the Minnesota participated in Valiant Shield 2026, a multinational field training exercise, and made port visits to Okinawa and Sasebo, Japan.

Minnesota also traveled to Australia, visiting HMAS Stirling, participating in Exercise Lungfish — a bilateral tracking drill between the U.S. Navy and Royal Australian Navy — and conducting operations in support of the Submarine Command Course. The boat also stopped for a port call in Darwin.

While deployed, 20 enlisted sailors and two officers earned their submarine warfare insignia, worn to signify specialized training and expert qualification to operate undersea systems.

“The sailors aboard Minnesota represented the Navy with pride and professionalism, no matter the task,” Master Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Joshua Garrett, Minnesota’s chief of the boat, said in the release. “Their readiness and effectiveness were evident throughout this deployment, and I could not be prouder of what this crew accomplished.”

Minnesota, the 10th Virginia-class submarine to enter the service, was commissioned on Sept. 7, 2013, in Norfolk, Virginia, and was assigned to Naval Base Guam.