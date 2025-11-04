A Marine general fired the commander, executive officer and senior enlisted leader for an Osprey squadron in Hawaii last week “due to a loss of trust” in their ability to uphold safety and readiness standards, according to a statement provided Monday to Marine Corps Times.

Maj. Gen. Marcus Annibale relieved commander Lt. Col. Shaina Hennessey, Sgt. Maj. Jamie Lampley and the executive officer, who was not named in the statement.

The three led Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268, based out of Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, until being fired Oct. 28.

“We hold ourselves to the highest standards of performance, addressing challenges head-on to uphold operational excellence,” read the statement provided by Maj. Joseph Butterfield, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing spokesman. “We are committed to implementing best practices and policies that ensure a strong coupling of well-prepared pilots and crews with safe, mission-ready aircraft.”

No further details were provided for the action.

Lt. Col. John Campbell now commands the squadron with Sgt. Maj. Joshua Henderson serving as the unit’s senior enlisted leader.

Hennessey took command of the squadron in December, according to an archived official biography. She was commissioned as a Marine officer in 2007 and became a naval aviator in 2011.

Her decorations include the Air Medal Strike/Flight numeral 1, Meritorious Service Medal with a gold star in lieu of second award, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with a gold star in lieu of second award.

Lampley had served as the command’s senior enlisted leader since February 2024, according to an archived official biography. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2000.

His personal decorations include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with one gold star in lieu of second award, and the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with three gold stars in lieu of a fourth award.

