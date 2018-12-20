Pro-Shot Products wants everyone to enjoy their holiday season to the fullest; for many people that necessarily includes time on the range or out hunting.

Give those people (or yourself) the gift of clean guns for Christmas; it’s a great idea for a stocking stuffer.

The process of making a gun filthy is (for most of us) an enjoyable one. Sorting out the aftermath, well, not so much. A Pro Shot Products cleaning kit can make all the difference.

Unless you're trying to give the First Sergeant a stroke, that is.

Pro Shot weapon cleaning kits are Made in the USA. There are a wide variety of styles available (including a lens cleaning kit) and a huge assortment of products and accessories available to modularize. Among them:

●"Tactical" kits:

●Bore Inspection Lights:

● Black Powder cleaning equipment:

Pro-Shot Products Inc. maintains a comprehensive Defense Catalog for military, LE, and government agency sales. DUNS: 613701416 Cage Code: 5QGZ6.

Pro-Shot prides itself on outstanding customer service; consider some cleaning equipment for your last minute shopping!

Pro-Shot Products

Pro-Shot Products is the last family owned, traditional full line firearms cleaning accessory company that is still Made in America. We have been making the very best cleaning hardware and gear for nearly 40 years.