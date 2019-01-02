Remington recently introduced their Model RM380 Executive—an all-metal, micro pistol designed for concealed carry.
A tough, all-metal construction for ultimate durability and longevity, the RM380 also features the longest barrel in its class to maximize muzzle velocity and bullet expansion, while facilitating shooting precision and accuracy. Weighing just 12.2 ounces unloaded and measuring just 5 ¼ inches long, the RM380 is easy for anyone to carry unobtrusively, and with an extended beavertail grip, it facilitates a smooth draw even in suboptimal conditions.
The RM380 also features a light and smooth double-action-only trigger, fully functional low profile slide stop, light slide racking force, and an ambidextrous magazine release. The replaceable grip panels allow for customization while the optimized grip angle allows for greater shootability and comfort.
Model RM380 Key Features and Benefits:
- Fully Functional Slide Stop - holds open on last round
- Chambered in .380 Auto
- All-Metal Construction – for durability and longevity (7075 Aluminum Frame)
- 410 Stainless Steel Barrel – longest barrel in its class
- Precise Barrel to Slide Lock-Up – for accuracy and precision
- Long, Smooth, Light DAO Trigger – for safety and shootability
- Fully Ambidextrous, Low Profile Magazine Release
- Checkered Front Strap and Trigger Guard Undercut – allows for improved control and higher hand hold
- Optimized Grip Angle – for comfort, recoil management, and increased shootability
- Extended Beavertail – protects hand and promotes correct grip when drawing in suboptimal conditions
- Grip Panels – Laminate Macassar
- (2) 6+1 Magazines – one extended floor plate and one flush
- Wide, Positive Cocking Serrations
- Rugged Fixed Sights – contoured to be snag free
- Light Dual Recoil Spring system – for easy slide racking and lifetime use
RAMAC (PART #) 96246
CALIBER 380 Auto
CAPACITY 2 6+1 RD MAGAZINES
OPERATION DOUBLE ACTION ONLY, RECOIL OPERATED, TILT BARREL
FIRE CONTROL SEMI AUTOMATIC
LENGTH 5.27″
HEIGHT 3.86″
BARREL 2.75″ STAINLESS MATCH 1X16 TWIST
TRIGGER DOA
TRIGGER WEIGHT 10LBS
TRIGGER GUARD ROUND AND UNDERCUT
FRAME MATERIAL ALUMINUM
FRAME FINISH ANNODIZED BLACK
FRAME FEATURE FRONT CHECKERING
SLIDE MATERIAL STAINLESS
SLIDE FINISH STAINLESS
GRIP Laminate Macassar
MAG RELEASE AMBIDEXTROUS
MAGAZINE TYPE SINGLE STACK
WEIGHT (UNLOADED) [OZ] 12.2
MSRP $405.00
