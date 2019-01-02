Remington recently introduced their Model RM380 Executive—an all-metal, micro pistol designed for concealed carry.

A tough, all-metal construction for ultimate durability and longevity, the RM380 also features the longest barrel in its class to maximize muzzle velocity and bullet expansion, while facilitating shooting precision and accuracy. Weighing just 12.2 ounces unloaded and measuring just 5 ¼ inches long, the RM380 is easy for anyone to carry unobtrusively, and with an extended beavertail grip, it facilitates a smooth draw even in suboptimal conditions.

The RM380 also features a light and smooth double-action-only trigger, fully functional low profile slide stop, light slide racking force, and an ambidextrous magazine release. The replaceable grip panels allow for customization while the optimized grip angle allows for greater shootability and comfort.

Model RM380 Key Features and Benefits:

Fully Functional Slide Stop - holds open on last round

Chambered in .380 Auto

All-Metal Construction – for durability and longevity (7075 Aluminum Frame)

410 Stainless Steel Barrel – longest barrel in its class

Precise Barrel to Slide Lock-Up – for accuracy and precision

Long, Smooth, Light DAO Trigger – for safety and shootability

Fully Ambidextrous, Low Profile Magazine Release

Checkered Front Strap and Trigger Guard Undercut – allows for improved control and higher hand hold

Optimized Grip Angle – for comfort, recoil management, and increased shootability

Extended Beavertail – protects hand and promotes correct grip when drawing in suboptimal conditions

Grip Panels – Laminate Macassar

(2) 6+1 Magazines – one extended floor plate and one flush

Wide, Positive Cocking Serrations

Rugged Fixed Sights – contoured to be snag free

Light Dual Recoil Spring system – for easy slide racking and lifetime use

RAMAC (PART #) 96246

CALIBER 380 Auto

CAPACITY 2 6+1 RD MAGAZINES

OPERATION DOUBLE ACTION ONLY, RECOIL OPERATED, TILT BARREL

FIRE CONTROL SEMI AUTOMATIC

LENGTH 5.27″

HEIGHT 3.86″

BARREL 2.75″ STAINLESS MATCH 1X16 TWIST

TRIGGER DOA

TRIGGER WEIGHT 10LBS

TRIGGER GUARD ROUND AND UNDERCUT

FRAME MATERIAL ALUMINUM

FRAME FINISH ANNODIZED BLACK

FRAME FEATURE FRONT CHECKERING

SLIDE MATERIAL STAINLESS

SLIDE FINISH STAINLESS

GRIP Laminate Macassar

MAG RELEASE AMBIDEXTROUS

MAGAZINE TYPE SINGLE STACK

WEIGHT (UNLOADED) [OZ] 12.2