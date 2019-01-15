According to recent word from longtime SOF-equipment manufacturer Wild Things Gear, one of their most historically popular pieces of kit is available once again.

You may remember seeing some MultiCam on the field while watching the Cleveland Browns play. That was the Knuckle Roaster from Wild Things Gear, worn by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Knuckle Roaster, a surprise best-seller for Wild Things, was developed by retired Army MP SNCO Grady Burrell. Given the difficulty WT has had keeping the 'Roaster in stock, we’re told it has been touch-and-go for those who want to buy one.

They are, we’ve been advised, now back in stock, in coyote as well as MC. There is an FR version as well.

Though it might seem an unnecessary indulgence, the Knuckle Roaster has proven to be a favorite of military personnel and civilians alike.

In fact, you may have seen one during recent news of Winter Storm Gia.

Wild Things says...

“The Knuckle Roaster is a Nylon shell hand warmer is designed to provide warmth and comfort in the field. It features hand warmer pockets, interior Polartec Power Stretch barrier, and slots for hand warmers. The reinforced web belt adjusts to various waist sizes with an easy-to-use buckle. There is also a front zippered pocket on the FR version.”

Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns and his Wild Things Gear "Knuckle Roaster"

One review opines:

“When I first got issued the Knuckle roaster I figured that it was a worthless novelty that I would never use. Then I took it out on a trip in late Fall. We were driving through the Tundra all day, and it was hovering around 30 degrees all day. The Knuckle Roaster was perfect for keeping my hands warm when I wasn’t working. Being in Alaska it is often cold, way too cold to not wear gloves. Sometimes though you just can’t wear gloves when doing intricate work, and the Knuckle Roaster is perfect to keep your hands warm between activities. The pouch for a Hot Hands Warmer is perfect too. [sic]”

You can learn more on the Knuckle Roaster page of their website or check out what they have to say about the FR version.