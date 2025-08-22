Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Education & Transition
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Military
Army Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Burn Pits
Flashpoints
Israel-Palestine
Extremism & Disinformation
Afghanistan
China
Ukraine
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Family Life
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Military Communities
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Military History
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Military Appreciation Month
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
America's Military
Task Force Violent
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
MCON
Opens in new window
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Wait, you can put a suppressor on a minigun? AND a cannon?
Wait, you can put a suppressor on a minigun? AND a cannon?
Manufacturers have made it possible to make even the gnarliest weapons silent but deadly.
2 hours ago
Latest Videos
Soldiers pioneer the space domain | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.16.25
Four girls rescued by USCG in MN
Tips for Balancing Student Loans as You Start Your Career — Money Minute
How the Army plans to evolve its missile defense capabilities
Soldiers are heading to a new battlefield: space
What’s next in space and missile defense? Army leader weighs in
Two Chinese military vessels collide in South China Sea
Iraq and Afghanistan vets issues at the forefront | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.9.25
Protect Yourself from Disaster Fraud — Money Minute
Next step for the PACT Act — Iraq and Afghanistan vets watching law’s evolution
Iraq and Afghanistan vets mull VA, Pentagon changes under Trump admin
As recent wars fade away, drive to keep vets issues at the forefront
Defense Leaders Series: Elbit America's Erik Fox talks about the need for constant innovation
Credit on the Mend: How to Keep Improving — Money Minute
What issues are top priority for vet advocacy groups when Congress returns to session?
Trending Now
Fire extinguished aboard USS New Orleans
Navy pilot rescued after ejecting from Super Hornet off Virginia coast
DOD civilians await decision on commissary shopping privileges
Trump plans to patrol DC with National Guard on Thursday
DOD to offer new medal for personnel deployed to Southern Border