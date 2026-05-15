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‘Deal Team Six’ enters the chat | Defense Dollars
‘Deal Team Six’ enters the chat | Defense Dollars
The Pentagon looks to shake up the contracts and acquisition process and a rocket company soars on this week’s edition of Defense Dollars.
8 hours ago
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