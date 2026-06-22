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Teledyne Flir unveils the First Look: a throwable, tracked drone
Teledyne Flir unveils the First Look: a throwable, tracked drone
The drone and sensor company debuts a new terrestrial drone controlled by the same system that drives the Black Hornet mini aerial drone.
16 hours ago
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