New for 2019, Berger announces the addition of two 6mm Creedmoor offerings to their successful Match-Grade Rifle Ammunition line.

New Berger 6mm Creedmoor Hunting Ammunition is loaded with 95 Grain Hybrid Classic Hunter projectiles and Lapua cartridge cases offering match-grade accuracy, lethal precision and sub-MOA results. Classic Hunter bullets are purpose-built to optimize ballistic performance in the field, while functioning flawlessly through any factory rifle magazine. Its cutting-edge hybrid ogive design is the same as Berger Hybrid Target Bullets, yet allowing for SAAMI length configurations for efficiency in the field.

New 6mm Creedmoor Target Ammunition is loaded with Berger 105 Grain Hybrid Target bullets, the “go-to” for PRS shooters and long-range accuracy enthusiasts alike. Built using premium grade Lapua cartridge cases, Berger’s 6mm Creedmoor Target Ammunition provides the discriminating shooter the highest quality components and sub-MOA accuracy “off-the-shelf”, unequaled by the competition.

Berger Ammunition is offered in an assortment of Target, Hunting and Tactical configurations for both 6mm and 6.5 Creedmoor, 260 Remington, 308 Winchester, 300 Winchester Magnum, 300 Norma Magnum and 338 Lapua Magnum. Each cartridge is assembled with the world’s finest components to exacting tolerances, purposefully dimensioned to maximize the results of your favorite firearm and discipline. Find Berger Ammunition at your favorite Berger retailer.