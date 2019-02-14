SIG SAUER, Inc. is pleased to introduce its newest 300BLK ammunition – the 120gr supersonic 300BLK SBR Elite Copper Duty load, specifically designed for short barrel rifles. Available to the commercial market for the first time, this supersonic duty round is engineered for reliable, controlled, 1.8x expansion, and superior feeding out of rifles with sub-9-inch barrels.

The supersonic SBR Elite Copper Duty ammunition features an all-copper bullet and black oxide shell case to visually denote SBR capability. Velocity is 1,897 fps with muzzle energy of 959 ft-lbs out of a 6 ¾-inch barrel.

“The new 120gr supersonic SBR Elite Copper Duty ammunition delivers the highest terminal performance possible in short barrel AR-style rifles, something the professional community has been asking us to provide,” said Brad Criner, Senior Director, Brand Management and Business Development, SIG SAUER Ammunition. “Our various SIG Elite 300BLK ammunition loadings have been well received by match shooters, hunters, and law enforcement and government agencies, and there will be more exciting 300BLK offerings from SIG in the weeks to come.”

SIG Elite Copper Duty ammunition uses flash-reduced propellant to minimize visible signature while shooting in low-light situations. Premium-quality primers are also used to minimize variations in velocity.

The SIG SAUER 120gr supersonic 300BLK SBR Elite Copper Duty ammunition is now available for purchase at the sigsauer.com/store.