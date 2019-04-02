Smith & Wesson Corp. announced that it has reintroduced its Model 610 revolver, chambered in the powerful 10mm Auto cartridge. Well suited for handgun hunting and protection in the backcountry, the Model 610 is built on the large Smith & Wesson N-frame and is available with either a 4-inch or 6.5-inch barrel.

Jan Mladek, General Manager of Smith & Wesson and M&P brands, said, “With the recent increase in popularity of the 10mm Auto cartridge, we felt it important to offer a 10mm revolver for personal protection and handgun hunting. The N-frame revolver has long been a staple in big-bore revolvers, and the 10mm is a natural caliber addition to the line.”

The Model 610 revolver features a six-round capacity is available with an MSRP of $ 969.00. Designed for use with the included six-shot moon clips, the Smith & Wesson M610 is also capable of firing the 40 S&W cartridge. The Model 610 revolver features a stainless steel frame, barrel and cylinder, black synthetic finger groove grips, black blade interchangeable front sight with an adjustable white outline rear sight.

To learn more about the new Model 610 revolver and the complete line of Smith & Wesson firearms, including spec sheets and images, please click here.