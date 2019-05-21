SureFire, LLC, manufacturer of the world’s finest — and most innovative —illumination tools and tactical products, is proud to announce the SOCOM300-Ti suppressor is officially in stock and shipping!

The SOCOM300-Ti is an extremely lightweight titanium suppressor optimized for precision-oriented platforms .308 caliber and below (6.5 mm, 6 mm, 5.56). It combines minimal weight and maximum sound attenuation, and is engineered with SureFire’s renowned attention to detail. Weighing a mere 11 ounces, the SOCOM300-Ti is constructed of high-grade titanium. Its front plate, baffles and locking ring are also machined titanium for extreme weight reduction without sacrificing strength.

The SOCOM300-Ti also features SureFire’s innovative Fast Attach mounting system for minimal and repeatable impact shift, guaranteeing superior accuracy regardless of the number of attach/detach cycles.

All SOCOM300-Ti suppressors are test-fired to verify sub-1 MOA group size and point-of-impact shift. The Fast-Attach also allows quick, easy attachment and removal with no tools required, perfect for use on multiple firearms.

The SOCOM300-Ti can be trusted to deliver tremendous sound, flash and dust signature reduction with virtually non-existent first-round flash, which reduces user detection. SureFire’s stringent standards result in tight tolerances and precision bore concentricity.