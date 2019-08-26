SIG SAUER Electro-Optics is now shipping the OSCAR8 HDX Variable Power Spotting Scope. With more power, magnification, and the latest advancements in technology the OSCAR8 is a premium, angled eyepiece 27–55x80 mm spotting scope, featuring the industry-innovating SIG SAUER HDX optical design, and built specifically for hunters and shooters that demand the best in all-weather performance and durability in the field.

“The introduction of the OSCAR8 is an exciting expansion to the SIG SAUER Electro-Optic’s line of spotting scopes, and is the perfect upgrade or addition to any hunter’s pack as they gear-up for the season,” began Andy York, President, SIG SAUER Electro-Optics, “The OSCAR8 combines our highest-powered magnification capabilities, with durability, versatility, and the latest advancements in glass, coatings and technology, resulting in a superior performance that can be counted on in the field.”

The OSCAR8 HDX Variable Power Spotting Scope combines extra-low dispersion glass with high light transmittance glass, a SCHMIDT-PECHAN prism, and fully multi-coated lenses to provide unmatched resolution, image contrast, color clarity, and image brightness. Also featuring Spectracoat anti-reflection lens coatings to reduce surface reflections across the entire visible spectrum for superior light transmission.

The OSCAR8 has an angled eyepiece and comes equipped with a rotating tripod collar for multiple viewing angles, a variable power eyepiece (can be locked into place or removed to accept other variable or fixed power eye-pieces), fast focus adjustment, and an ergonomic rubber armor for durability to accommodate setup and usage in any terrain or weather conditions.

OSCAR8 HDX Variable Spotting Scope Specifications:

Model/Magnification: 27-55x80mm

Exit Pupil: 2.96mm / 1.45mm

Objective Clear Aperture: 80mm

Length: 15.27in X 6.1in X 4in

Eye Relief: 17-16mm

Linear FOV FT at 1000 yards: 105-73ft.

Angular FOV: 2°-1.4°

Weight: 4.25lbs.

Waterproof level at 1 meter: 5 min. (when the eyepiece is attached)

MSRP: ($1,699.99)