Spartan Armor Systems, manufacturers of American-designed and made body armor, tactical gear and targets, is proud to announce their new wraparound body armor vests for tactical operators and professionals requiring additional security and safety in a lightweight, concealable carrier.

The Spartan Armor Systems Concealable Level IIIA certified wraparound vest is part of Spartan Armor System’s expanding soft armor line. Designed on a Level IIIA Certified Concealable Vest platform for discrete operation, it protects the wearer from standard handgun rounds. It is extremely comfortable and by using its four-point adjustable strapping system, the wearer can custom fit the carrier instantly and comfortably. Users of this system find the vest is almost like wearing nothing at all.

The construction features a moisture-wicking, anti-microbial inner liner for all-day comfort. Featuring a side opening design, the fully-adjustable shoulder straps allow the wearer to make adjustments while the carrier is being worn. A low-profile loop provides less bulk and reduces any friction against the wearer’s clothing.

The Spartan Armor Systems Concealable IIIA wraparound vest has a 5”x 8” Trauma Plate for back face deformation reduction and dual 6” x 8” and 7” x 9” front plate inserts.

Available in sizes small to XXL for individual professionals or departments.

For first responders requiring greater protection and versatility, the new Spartan Armor Systems Tactical Level IIIA wraparound vest features a streamlined design without compromise. Made from a 1000 denier material for maximum durability, the Tactical wraparound vest offers four-point adjustability with a slide closure cummerbund and shoulder straps that allow for adjusting fit while wearing the carrier.

The MOLLE front pocket allows the wearer to fully customize his carrier with additional pouches or accessories. The front and back pockets will hold a Spartan Armor Systems 10” x 12” steel core plate or the composite/ceramic plates. The drag handle is heavy-duty and load-bearing. ID attachment platforms measuring 10.5” x 3” are located where they will be highly visible on the front and back of the vest.

The versatile Tactical Level IIIA wraparound carrier can be used as a standard Level IIIA protection vest or the wearer can add a rifle rated ballistic plate up to 10” x 12.” Also available in sizes small to XXL, the Tactical Wraparound vest is available to individual officers or entire departments.

× Shoot better. Be safer. Look cooler. Reload. Get your fill of tactical coolness in this newsletter packed with guns, gear, bullets and moto content Thanks for signing up. By giving us your email, you are opting in to the Gear Scout Weekly newsletter.

Under the NIJ Certification Level IIIA specifications, both new wraparound vests are rated to stop .44 mag SJHP and Special Threat Rated to stop .357SIG FMJ. Their soft armor can be used stand-alone for Level IIIA protection or in conjunction with a backer for any hard armor systems.

Both the Concealable Level IIIA wraparound vest and the Tactical Level IIIA wraparound vest are proudly made in the United States and available to public safety and civilians.