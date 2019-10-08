Hunting Made Easy (HME) has announced several lightweight, purpose-built hunting knives as part of the new Always Prepared Super Lite Series.
HME Replace-A-Blade – Tired of sharpening your knife? Don't want to carry a sharpening stick or stone in your pack? The HME Replace-A-Blade knife uses replaceable blades that always guarantee you have a sharp edge. Designed to field dress big game animals in the mountains or the hardwood bottoms, the Replace-A-Blade features five replaceable, surgical #60 blades for precision caping and deboning tasks. The neon green skeletonized stainless-steel handle is easy to find in low light and it comes wrapped in 3 feet of black 550 paracord for a no-slip grip in any climate. A Kydex sheath and holster clip keeps the knife secured while on the trail.
MSRP: $49.99 Model: HME-KN-SKRAB
HME Skeletonized Gut Hook Knife – The new Skeletonized stainless-steel fixed blade is a modified drop-point intended for skinning and quartering jobs. The black oxidize blade also includes a gut hook, and the bright green handle finish makes the knife easy to find in your pack or when placed on the ground. The handle is wrapped in 3 feet of black 550 paracord. A Kydex sheath and holster clip is included.
MSRP: $39.99 Model: HME-KN-SKFBGH
HME Skeletonized Fixed Blade Knife – Hunters looking for a lightweight "one-and-done" knife to cover all essential field dressing needs will find it in the HME Skeletonized Fixed-Blade Knife. This knife has a trailing point blade profiled to handle gutting, skinning, caping, and de-boning tasks with ease. The easy-to-sharpen black oxide steel blade holds its edge while the 3 feet of black 550 paracord wrapped around the handle provides optimal blade control. The Skeletonized Fixed Blade Knife comes with a Kydex sheath and holster clip.
MSRP: $39.99 Model: HME-KN-SKFB
HME Super Lite Series Knife – This ultra-lightweight 6.3-inch replaceable blade knife provides surgical precision cutting abilities in the field. The one-ounce lightweight frame is easy to pack and carry during long hunts. A durable Super Lite green handle with a metal blade mount provides increased stability, cutting control, and strength. The Super Lite Series knife includes five replacement scalpel blades, each individually packaged for safe carry, and a polypropylene sheath.
MSRP: $19.99 Model: HME-KN-PRBBM-GR
To take a closer look at the many innovative solutions for hunters and outdoor enthusiasts from HME, visit www.hmeproducts.com.
