Ditch your pandemic bad habits—with throwing knives

They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit and 90 days to make it a lifestyle. Other, more clinical types are more ambiguous with 18 to 266 days to create a habit. No matter how long it takes, we are all creating a bunch of bad habits during our present pandemic routine. The good news is, you still have plenty of time to replace the bad habits with permanent lifestyle changes—because Covid is here to stay.

FUEL THE BODY

My first sprint every morning is to the coffeemaker. I add heavy cream, Splenda, and Bubs Naturals MCT Oil Powder ($34) to every cup—homemade bulletproof coffee, but cheaper. The MCT powder powers my brain, and I need all the help I can get.

THROW A KNIFE

In backyards and bars across America, the medieval art of throwing axes and other sharp pointy objects is back! There’s nothing more satisfying than chucking a one-pound piece of steel at a target, even if it doesn’t stick. To get started, check out pro thrower Jason Johnson’s knives. They are works of art that also have incredible capability.

GET LOST

Your couch doesn’t like you and is looking for a break, so get outside and explore! Before you start, make sure you have a GPS to mark your starting point and track your route, so you can find your way back to your lonely couch. A good one for beginners is the Garmin Fenix 6 ($700 and up), which is loaded with every possible feature for outdoor excursions, health, fitness, and much more. Basically, everything you have on your phone packed into a stylish watch—and the battery lasts like 5 days!

PUNCH A FRIEND

Let out all your frustration and depression in a good old-fashioned sparring match. Pick a family member or Covid-friendly friend and smack each other back into happiness—and do it safely with protective suits and helmets designed specifically for this type of therapy. And yes, it is therapy.

For the very best in training suits, check out Blauer Spear’s High Gear ($2,000). Its athletic design ensures snug fit for maximum range of motion and protection across all aspects of defensive tactics, combatives, scenario-based training, and even conventional sparring for MMA, grappling, striking arts, etc.

CARVE DINNER

I would say go hunt your food, but all the zoos are shut down, so pre-killed meat from the grocery store will have to do for now. But let’s say you were feeling a little froggy and wanted to eat what you kill: A knife that works in the field as well as the kitchen will ensure you don’t starve during global chaos. I’ve really enjoyed the knives from SH9 ($219 and up): They adapt to any environment and are beautifully designed and ready for the hunt.

Somewhere in the middle of your new routine—you need to do some work, pay your bills, and binge on a TV show. Oh wait, that’s right; you’re unemployed, have zero money, and you’ve already watched everything. Let your 266 days of new habits begin. Good luck!

