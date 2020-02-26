Streamlight launches Sidewinder Boot light

Since the beginning of World War 2, the US Military has issued an angle-headed flashlight in one form or another. In WW2, this was the TL-122-A brass-bodied flashlight powered by two D batteries.

While very well made and extremely durable, the light is very dim by today’s standards, and the use of glass lenses means it tends to shatter them under hard use.

It could take a lot of abuse, but the old-school Boot Light was dim, weighed a lot and ran out of steam quickly. Streamlight now offers a way better version for those preferring this form factor. (Photo from Wikimedia Commons)

Eventually, the unit was redesigned in Vietnam to be lighter, and more durable. At this point it was renamed the MX991, and still saw widespread use among all branches of the military.

Truly, the angle-headed lamp is an incredibly versatile tool, and one that could still be useful today if streamlined and modernized.

Thankfully, Streamlight has done just that with the introduction of their Sidewinder Boot. Full details below.

In essence, the Sidewinder Boot is a tiny, ultra-long-lasting utility lamp designed for soldiers and professionals in need of limited, but crucial illumination.

And with a price tag of around $50, anyone can afford it. Especially impressive is the staggering 90 hours of run time on the low setting.

That feature alone would make the Sidewinder Boot the perfect survival lamp or camping lamp.

The Streamlight Sidewinder Boot should be available now. For more information, visit www.Streamlight.com .