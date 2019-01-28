Why stand when you can sit?

Next time you have a long day of standing ahead, make sure you bring along the Sitpack 2.0 Compact Collapsible Seat. This extremely portable seat can be easily set up and collapsed in a split second anywhere, anytime.

Whether it’s out on the trail or at a local concert, use the Sitpack 2.0 Compact Collapsible Seat to provide you a moment of rest!

The Sitpack 2.0 Compact Collapsible Seat is one of those tools that is just so obviously useful.

It makes you wonder why nobody thought of it before now! Weighing less than 1.3 pounds, this collapsible seat is so lightweight and portable.

It can easily be adjusted to properly fit people of any height. The alligator foot clamps ensure that the seat stays in place at all times.

Everybody will be jealous of your Sitpack 2.0 Compact Collapsible Seat. When they're all standing around waiting in the heat, you can relax comfortable on your own personal seat.

