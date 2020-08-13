How to talk to your kids about shaping the strategic environment

The questions are nonchalantly inserted in conversations at bars, parties, and family reunions. Always the Space Force inquiries come from strangers and acquaintances. Those familiar know better than to ask.

“When you were in, did you shape any strategic environments?”

Can you imagine your loved ones coming down from the attic with your medals, achievements and honors asking about the time you shaped the strategic environment?

How would you even begin to explain that--by being part of the shaping. pic.twitter.com/EaTooBQz1B — United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) August 12, 2020

Every fiber in your being fights the urge to scream, “You don’t just ask that! Unless you were there, you have no idea!”

But you deflect instead, struggling to produce a half-hearted smile while accepting a fake phone call or making a quick dash to the restroom following a faux nudge from your lower intestine.

As years pass the memories fade, and along with them the tangible reminders — medals, achievements and honors, all tucked away in the attic in a box caked in dust and mesothelioma.

But the eventual arrival of new generations yields innocent, blossoming curiosities.

One day when you least expect it that dusty old box with “Space Force stuff: Do not open” scrawled across the side in faded black marker is pulled from shadows of the attic, bringing with it memories of strategic environments that, until then, had remained locked away in the darkest corners of your mind.

The questions come once more.

“Tell us about the time you shaped the strategic environment, Pop-Pop!”

Only this time there is no fake phone call to take. That technology ceased to exist long ago. This time there is no pretend bathroom break. Your bowels have been operating autonomously for years.

So, how do you respond?

Perhaps your time in the ranks of Space Force left you feeling confused about the strategic environment shaping stains on your hands. Perhaps stifling memories of environmental shaping has left you prone to flying off the handle with those closest to you. Perhaps you believe you’re protecting those around you by suppressing those thoughts.

Speaking about this process, the great “Lord of the Rings” novelist J.R.R. Tolkien once remarked, “How do you go on, when in your heart you begin to understand there is no going back? There are some things that time cannot mend. Some strategic environment shaping that goes too deep.”

Yet today we know better. Today we understand how important communication is.

That’s why we’ve established a Shaping the Strategic Environment hotline, so you can learn from other Space Force professionals who have shaped more strategic environments than they know what to do with.

Our talented professionals are there 24 hours, seven days a week to provide you with the skills necessary to prepare for strategic environment conversations interactions. Lessons include:

• Putting your thoughts on paper

• Knowing when and how much detail to share with loved ones

• Learning how to encourage family members to share their own thoughts on strategic environment shaping

• Developing deep breathing exercises that were impossible in the vacuum of space

• Showing a map of the solar system to visually assist and stimulate the conversation

Thanks to our team of Space Force gurus, that question has an answer. Call now.

