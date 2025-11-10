Editor’s note: This list was updated Nov. 10 at 4:55 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Service members, veterans and their families know that Veterans Day means much more than a discount or deal at their local eatery or store.
Still, a number of businesses want to show their appreciation for those who serve or have served, so check out the deals below that honor your service.
Our annual list of verified Veterans Day deals is here to help you navigate offers from restaurants, retail establishments and other businesses. If you plan wisely, you could fortify yourself with free breakfast, lunch and dinner while you head to stores with a trove of in-person and online markdowns.
We’ll update the list throughout the day. Contact Karen Jowers at kjowers@militarytimes.com with suggestions.
Food and drink
- Another Broken Egg Cafe: Offering active duty and veterans a free Patriot French Toast and coffee on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- Applebee’s: Offering active duty and veterans free full-size entree from a select menu, Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Also offering a $5 card for a future visit within a three-week redemption window. Show proof of service.
- Aroma Joe’s: Offering active duty and veterans a free beverage, any size up to 24 ounces, on Nov. 11, at its locations across Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Florida, Rhode Island, New York and Connecticut. Show proof of service.
- Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar: Offering active duty and veterans a free All American Burger with cheese and a classic side, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 at participating restaurants. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- Bob Evans: Offering active duty and veterans a free meal from a select menu of 10 options on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- Bombshells: Offering veterans a free entree, and active duty get a 20% discount on all menu items. Dine-in only at all locations in Texas and Colorado. Show proof of service.
- Bubbakoo’s Burritos: Offering active duty and veterans a free Taco Trio on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- Chicken Salad Chick: Offering active duty and veterans a free meal with drink on Nov. 11. Available to those in uniform and those who show proof of service.
- Chipotle: Offering active duty and veterans a buy-one-get-one-free deal from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time. Offer applies to Chipotle bowls, burritos, salads and taco entrees. Show proof of service.
- Cody’s Original Roadhouse: Offering active duty and veterans a free entree, either a half rack of ribs or grilled BBQ chicken breast, on Nov. 11. Dine-in only at its eight Florida locations. Show proof of service.
- Denny’s: Offering active duty and veterans a free Original Grand Slam from store opening until noon local time on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Show military ID or DD-214.
- Dog Haus: Offering active duty and veterans free Haus Dog on Nov. 11. Dine-in only at participating locations. Show proof of service.
- Eddie Merlot’s: Offering active duty and veterans a free Eddie’s Prime Cheeseburger with fries on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- Fogo de Chao: Offering active duty and veterans a 50% discount off Full Churrasco or Indulgent Churrasco meals for themselves, and their guests will receive a 10% discount, through Nov. 11. Dine-in only. These Brazilian steak houses are located in a number of states. Show proof of service.
- Friendly’s: Offering active duty and veterans a free All American Burger with cheese and a beverage on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Show military ID or honorable discharge document.
- Golden Corral: Offering active duty and veterans a free dinner buffet meal and drink from 4 p.m. to closing on Nov. 11 as part of its annual Military Appreciation Night. Dine-in only.
- Hard Rock Cafe: Offering active and retired military a free Legendary Burger on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Accompanying friends and family members can receive the always-available 15% military discount.
- Hooters: Offering active duty and veterans one free meal from a menu of four select entrees on Nov. 11, with purchase of a beverage, at participating restaurants. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- IHOP: Offering active duty and veterans a free Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo on Nov. 11, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only at participating restaurants. Show proof of service.
- Kolache Factory: Offering active duty and veterans a free kolache and a cup of coffee on Nov. 11. Check for hours at participating locations. Show proof of service.
- Logan’s Roadhouse: Offering active duty and veterans a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dine-in only, at participating restaurants. Proof of service required.
- Outback Steakhouse: Offering active duty and veterans a free Aussie Three-Course Meal, including starter, choice of entree and dessert Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 at participating locations. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- Perry’s Steakhouse: Active duty and veterans receive a 50% discount on a dinner-cut pork chop on Nov. 11 from 4 p.m. to closing; if dining with a guest purchasing a full dinner entree, the veteran’s pork chop is free. Military ID or proof of service required.
- Pilot: Offering active duty and veterans and their families a choice of a free breakfast sandwich and coffee, or a lunch item and fountain drink, on Nov. 11, through Pilot’s myRewards Plus app at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers. Get verification of status through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app.
- Playa Bowls: Offering active duty and veterans a free bowl on Nov. 11, in shop only at select locations. Show proof of service.
- Polly’s Pies: Offering active duty and veterans a free slice of pie at their California locations Nov. 10-11. No purchase necessary. Show proof of service in the store.
- QDOBA: Offering active duty and veterans free chips and dip on Nov. 11 at participating restaurants. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- Red Lobster: Offering active duty and veterans a free Veteran’s Shrimp and Chips on Nov. 11. Dine-in only at participating locations. Show proof of service.
- Santa Fe Cattle Co.: Offering active duty and veterans a free entree from their Lunch Express Menu on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- Shake Shack: Offering active duty and veterans free Big Shack burger on Nov. 11 ordered in store at participating locations. Show proof of service.
- Sizzler: Offering active duty and veterans free lunch from a select menu on Nov. 11 from opening until 4 p.m. All locations except for those in Utah, Idaho and Puerto Rico will participate.
- Starbucks: Offering veterans, active duty and their spouses a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced brewed coffee on Nov. 11 at cafe and drive-through locations.
- Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Offering active duty and veterans a free Sullivan’s Signature Angus Burger with fries on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Show proof of service.
- Taffer’s Tavern: Offering active duty and veterans a 50% discount on one plate, handheld or salad with valid ID through Nov. 16. Dine-in only. Show proof of service. Locations in Georgia and Florida.
- Teriyaki Madness: Offering active duty and veterans a free bowl of their choice on Nov. 11 at participating shops. In-shop only. Show proof of service.
- The Greene Turtle: Offering active duty and veterans a free meal up to $15 on Nov. 11. Dine-in only; available at select locations. Show valid ID.
- Twin Peaks: Offering active duty and retired military a free lunch from a select menu on Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at participating locations. Show proof of service.
- Tuscan Brands restaurants: Offering veterans and their guest a free traditional Italian family-style meal on Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the company’s Tuscan Kitchen locations, Tuscan Sea Grill and Bar and Tuscana Italian Chop House and Wine Bar. These are located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Veterans must call their local restaurant to make a reservation, or reserve online at www.tuscanbrands.com/veterans-eat-free/.
- Wendy’s: Offering active duty and veterans a free breakfast combo at participating locations during breakfast hours on Nov. 11. No purchase required. Notify the crew member at the register.
- White Castle: Offering active duty and veterans a free individual combo meal or a breakfast combo meal on Nov. 11. No purchase necessary, but proof of service needed.
- Wienerschnitzel: Offering active duty and veterans a free Original Chili Dog, small fries and small soda at participating locations nationwide on Nov. 11. Show proof of service.
- Yogurtland: Offering active duty a 15% in-store discount on Nov. 11. Show military ID.
Recreation
- Regal: Offering active duty and veterans free admission to showtimes of “Brothers on Three” and “Saving Private Ryan” on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Show proof of service.
- The Capital Wheel at National Harbor, Maryland: Offering active duty and retired service members a free ride on Nov. 11, noon to 10 p.m. Accompanying family members are eligible for military discount. Show military ID.
Retail
- Army and Air Force Exchange Service: In store and online at shopmyexchange.com, authorized customers can get a variety of deals through Nov. 13, such as: up to $250 off Samsung smart TVs; $300 off MacBook Air laptops; 10% off Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa sunglasses; 20% off Yeti coolers, drinkware and gear; 30% off tactical brands including United States Tactical, Toaks, Red Rock Outdoor Gear and more; up to 50% off bedding items; and 40% off haircare and personal hygiene. Weekly deals are available through Nov. 28.
- 4Patriots: Offering active duty and veterans a free 72-Hour Survival Food Kit for emergency preparedness on Nov. 11. Contains 20 individual breakfast, lunch and dinner servings and is designed to last 25 years. To receive the free food kit, customers register online on the 4Patriots Veterans Day Celebration Event page on Nov. 11 only.
- Academy Sport + Outdoors: Offering active duty and veterans a 10% discount on purchases in stores and online through Nov. 11. Visit the website for information on the process for receiving the discount in stores and online.
- Navy Exchange and Marine Corps Exchange online: Offering a variety of discounts for authorized shoppers such as an $800 discount on select Sony TVs; extra 15% discount on select grills from Traeger and Weber; extra 20% off 5.11 shoes; 40% discount on Gap and Old Navy apparel; and extra discounts on select gaming accessories from Turtle Beach and SteelSeries.
- Office Depot: Offering active duty and veterans a year-round 20% military discount on qualifying regularly priced purchase. Show proof of service.
- Samsung: Through its Military Offers Program, active duty and veterans and their families can receive discounts of up to 30% on phones, tablets, smart watches and other items at samsung.com year-round.
- Sheetz: Offering active duty and veterans a free half turkey sub and regular size fountain drink and a free car wash at Sheetz locations with a car wash on Nov. 11. Show proof of service.
- Walgreens: Offering active duty and veterans and their families a 20% discount on regularly priced eligible items through Nov. 11. Available at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore. Show proof of service.
Services
- AutoNation: Offering active duty, veterans and their spouses a 20% discount on all services in-store at AutoNation locations nationwide through Nov. 16 (maximum discount $200). Also applies to the AutoNation Mobile Service at the customer’s preferred location (maximum discount $150). Show proof of service.
- Great Clips: Offering active duty and veterans a free haircut on Nov. 11, or a free haircut card to use later.
- Take 5 Oil Change: Offering active duty and veterans a year-round 25% discount on oil changes at participating locations. Show proof of service.
What to know before you go
- Check the fine print and call the participating organization to be sure the offer is available at the time you plan to arrive.
- Most eateries require you to dine in to receive the deal.
- Let the host, cashier, attendant, reservation agent or other relevant employee know up front that you want the discount or deal.
- “Free” isn’t always completely free. A free meal doesn’t always come with a drink, for instance. Be prepared to pay for extras such as taxes (and tip).
- Call ahead to local establishments to be sure they are aware of, and are participating in, national chain programs. Confirm availability and what type of ID is required.
- Not all offers apply to veterans of all stripes. Most offers will apply to Guard and Reserve members, but check ahead. Be sure you are eligible and you have the appropriate ID/paperwork.
- Most discounts don’t apply to the entire party. Be sure you’re clear whether family members or guests are covered in the discount.
- This is by no means an all-inclusive list. Check with your favorite eatery or store to see if they offer a military discount. It doesn’t hurt to ask a company whether they offer a military discount before you book a reservation or order from your server. But don’t act like you expect it.
Karen has covered military families, quality of life and consumer issues for Military Times for more than 30 years, and is co-author of a chapter on media coverage of military families in the book "A Battle Plan for Supporting Military Families." She previously worked for newspapers in Guam, Norfolk, Jacksonville, Fla., and Athens, Ga.