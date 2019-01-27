1 of 8
Dog handler Sgt. Jenna L. Cauble poses for a photo with her military working dog, Ken, on Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Ariz., on Jan. 18, 2019. (Sgt. Allison Lotz/Marine Corps)
2 of 8
The crew of the Zumwalt-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Monsoor (DDG 1001) brings the ship to life during its commissioning ceremony on Jan. 26, 2019, in San Diego. Michael Monsoor is the second Zumwalt-class destroyer to enter the fleet. It is the first Navy combat ship named for fallen Master-at-Arms 2nd Class (SEAL) Michael Monsoor, who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions while serving in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2006. (Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Peter Burghart/Navy)
3 of 8
U.S. soldiers and soldiers with the Kuwait Land Forces fire their High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (U.S.) and BM-30 Smerch rocket systems (Kuwait) during a joint live-fire exercise on Jan. 8, 2019, near Camp Buehring, Kuwait. (Sgt. James Lefty Larimer/Army)
4 of 8
A pilot assigned to the 61st Fighter Squadron and 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs prepare an F-35A Lightning II for taxi, Jan. 15, 2019 at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. (Airman 1st Class Jacob Wongwai/Air Force)
5 of 8
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) sails alongside Georgian coast guard ships in the Black Sea on Jan. 25, 2019. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ford Williams/Navy)
6 of 8
Rain drenches a UH-1Y Venom helicopter on the flight line at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, Calif., Jan. 16, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Drake Nickels/Marine Corps)
7 of 8
The 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen tow a KC-46A Pegasus into Hangar 1126 on Jan. 25, 2019, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kan. (Airman 1st Class Alan Ricker/Air Force)
8 of 8
Soldiers from the 1AD CAB conducted several flights from Fort Bliss, Texas, to Fort Campbell, Ky., on the week of Jan. 13, 2019, to transfer aircraft to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade in preparation for deployment to Afghanistan. (Capt. Roxana Thompson/Army)
Comments