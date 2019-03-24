1 of 10
Capt. Julissa Myers puts the finishing touches to her face paint camouflage in preparation a blank-fire exercise as part of Lipizzaner V at Pocek Range in Postonja, Slovenia, March 12, 2019. (Paolo Bovo/Army)
A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon approaches a KC-10 Extender for fuel during a mission in support of Operation Inherent Resolve over the Middle East, March 14, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Jordan Castelan/Air Force)
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Donovan Massieperez exits the training helicopter March 14, 2019, during underwater egress training at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan. (Lance Cpl. Christine Phelps/Marine Corps)
Sailors participate in a fire drill on March 21, 2019, in support of Flag Officer Sea Training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) in the English Channel. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class James R. Turner/Navy)
Marine Corps Sgt. Cade Allen, a UH-1Y Venom crew chief, scans the horizon during flight operations in the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 20, 2019. (Lance Cpl. Jason Monty/Marine Corps)
A U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle sits under a canopy on March 15, 2019, on the flightline at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, N.C. (Senior Airman Victoria Boyton/Air Force)
U.S. Coast Guard Maritime Security Reaction Team members rappel onto the flight deck of the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) from an MH-60S Sea Hawk on March 14, 2019, during an insertion training exercise in the Arabian Gulf. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/Navy)
An aerial view of the flooding at the Camp Ashland, Neb., on March 17, 2019. The levee north of the camp broke and water from the swollen Platte River poured thousands of gallons of water into the low-lying area. (Staff Sgt. Herschel Talley/Nebraska National Guard)
U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa (SPMAGTF-CR-AF) 19.1, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, prepare to conduct a helicopter support team training event using a U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey at Morón Air Base, Spain, March 13, 2019. (Sgt. Katelyn Hunter/Marine Corps)
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Kevin A. Smith launches a grenade down range with the MK-19mm grenade machine gun March 13, 2019, at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. (Spc. Yon Trimble/Army)
