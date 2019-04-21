1 of 10
Marines sit on their Utility Terrain Vehicles observing the sunset April 7, 2019, after a training event at the Navy Education and Training Command, Philippines, during Exercise Balikatan. (Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers/Marine Corps)
Army Reserve Spc. Ricardo Manriquez, right, links blank .50 caliber ammunition together in the back of a vehicle at Fort Riley, Kan., April 4, 2019, as Spc. James Cadaoas supervises. (Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell/Army Reserve)
An F-15E Strike Eagle performs a high-speed pass over RAF Lakenheath, England, April 10, 2019. (Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew/Air Force)
Sailors stand at parade rest during a change-of-command ceremony aboard the amphibious assaut ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) on April 13, 2019, at Subic Bay, Philippines. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin F. Davella III/Navy)
Marines conduct fire missions with the M777 Howitzer at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, Calif., April. 4, 2019. (Lance Cpl. William Chockey/Marine Corps)
Maritime Security Response Team West members participate in a full-scale exercise, called Operation Pelagic Strike, to train as part of a multiagency simulated terrorist situation aboard a ferry in Cordova, Alaska, April 10, 2019. (Chief Petty Officer Matthew Schofield/Coast Guard)
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Charles E. Fisher, a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter pilot with the New Jersey Army National Guard, performs a final check April 17, 2019, during maintenance at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. (Mark C. Olsen/Army National Guard )
Army tank crews engage targets downrange April 3, 2019, during gunnery training at Camp Ripley, Minn. (Army)
Maj Zachary Williams flies an F-16 Viper during a sortie near the Tulsa Air National Guard Base, Okla., April 6, 2019. (Staff Sgt. Rebecca Imwalle/Air National Guard)
An E-2D Hawkeye and four F-35 Lightning II aircraft fly in formation April 8, 2019, after flying over the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) during Exercise Balikatan 2019 in the South China Sea. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin F. Davella III/Navy)
