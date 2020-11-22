Best pics of the week: Nov. 22, 2020

1 of 10
Taryn Bunton, a recruit with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Nov. 16, 2020. (Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty/Marine Corps)
Maj. Nathan McCaskey, 40th Flight Test Squadron test pilot, fires a rocket from his F-16 Fighting Falcon near Eglin Air Force Base, Fla., Nov. 3, 2020. The rocket was being tested against a ground based stationary target. (Tech. Sgt. John Raven/Air Force)
A citizen-soldier of the Georgia Army National Guard’s Calhoun-based 1st Squadron, 108th Cavalry Regiment conducts individual weapons qualification at Fort Stewart, Ga., Nov. 13, 2020. (Maj. William Carraway/Army)
An F/A-18E launches off the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) on Oct. 15, 2020, while conducting security and stability operations in the South China Sea. (MC2 Codie L. Soule/Navy)
Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), conduct a live fire exercise aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on Oct. 3, 2020, in the Philippine Sea. (Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck/Marine Corps
Senior Airman Bryan Guerrero, a tactical air control party apprentice assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, provides security during a patrol halt while conducting small unit training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 18, 2020. (Alejandro Pena/Air Force)
Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Andrew Sutton operates a de-icing truck to remove snow and ice from the wing of a P-8A Poseidon on Nov. 10, 2020, at Misawa Air Base. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Ringers/Navy)
A CH-47F Chinook perches on a mountain in the Alps in Germany, Oct. 21, 2020. (Staff Sgt. Garrett L. Dipuma/Army National Guard)
U.S. Army soldiers with the 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, New Jersey Army National Guard, fire the 120mm mortar system on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Nov. 13, 2020. (Spc. Michael Schwenk/Army National Gaurd)
The dock around the Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) fills with water during the ship's dry dock phase at San Giorgio Del Porto in Genoa, Italy, Nov. 13, 2020. (MC2 Scott Barnes/Navy
