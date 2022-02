Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10

Bird's-eye View Air Force Lt. Col. Justin "Astro" Elliott, a commander of the Thunderbirds, the Air Force's flight demonstration team, leads a formation of five F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets during a maneuver over Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Jan. 28, 2022. (Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver/Air Force)