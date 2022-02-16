This week:

Active-duty service members of color are generally satisfied with the military itself, according to a new survey, but many reported lower levels of pay in the civilian workforce for spouses or fearing for safety in communities with a history of racism. Blue Star Families Racial Equity and Inclusion Initiative Director CT Moss shares the details and her story as a black woman veteran.

Carlandra “CT” Moss is a retired Army first sergeant with 24 years of experience in leadership, training, and community relations. She is a certified life coach, motivational speaker, fitness influencer and the director of the Racial Equity and Inclusion (REI) Initiative for Blue Star Families, a nonprofit organization that supports and serves military families. As the REI director, she leads the multi-dimensional, cross-sector, collective-action effort to improve the service experiences of military families of color. Moss received her bachelor’s degree in business and administration and her master’s in business administration with a concentration in social media management from Excelsior College. She is a native of Florida and enjoys volunteering in the community. She has a son currently serving in the Army and a daughter serving in the Air Force.

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

