The Defense Department has released a list of new initiatives aimed at improving military families’ well-being. How will these programs help? Will they for sure be implemented? Is DoD focusing on the right issues? Those answers and more.

About the guests:

Patricia Kime is a journalist and author whose work has appeared in numerous publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today, Defense News, Military Times and Kaiser Health News. She has covered military and veterans health care since 2011, reporting on combat-related illness and injuries and defense and Veterans Affairs health policy. As a military spouse, Kime volunteered with several military family support organizations and held key leadership positions within them. She holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of Virginia.

About the podcast:

The Spouse Angle is a podcast breaking down the news for military spouses and their families. Each episode features subject-matter experts and military guests who dive into current events from a military perspective — everything from new policy changes to research on family lifestyle challenges. The podcast is hosted by Natalie Gross, a freelance journalist and former Military Times reporter who grew up in a military family.

Follow The Spouse Angle on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts.

Subscribe on Spotify.

Subscribe on Stitcher.

Want more perspectives like this sent straight to you? Subscribe to receive our Commentary & Opinion newsletter once a week.