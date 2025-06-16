Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Education & Transition
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Military
Army Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Burn Pits
Flashpoints
Israel-Palestine
Extremism & Disinformation
Afghanistan
China
Ukraine
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Family Life
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Military Communities
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Military History
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Military Appreciation Month
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
America's Military
Task Force Violent
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
MCON
Opens in new window
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Putting Your Savings Plan into Motion – Money Minute
Putting Your Savings Plan into Motion – Money Minute
Jeanette Mack from Navy Federal Credit Union is here to help you develop a plan to boost your savings and reach your financial goals.
16 hours ago
Latest Videos
What will the Trump administration's Army look like? | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.14.25
Driscoll says the Army has ‘been a bad customer’ in the defense purchasing process
Why the Army is cutting light tanks and other high-price-tag programs
How the new administration is transforming the U.S. Army
Marines show off body armor with lighter vest, plates and more sizes
Army Secretary says recruiting centers will be “busting at the seams” after D.C. parade
What options do I have to pay for college? — Money Minute
Take a peek at the “Black Shadow” diver propulsion system for SOF operators
Get hands-on with gas-gun sniper rifles for SOCOM
Can you put a suppressor on a 30mm cannon? One company says yes.
How do you quiet a minigun pouring out 3,000 rounds per minute? Put a huge suppressor on it.
Check out the Gungnir, a variable caliber bullpup rifle design
Minigun and cannon suppressors? Weapons tech goes big | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 6.6.25
Democratic leader talks VA comms blockade and vets’ care | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 5.31.25
Credit Lock vs. Credit Freeze: What’s the Difference? — Money Minute
Trending Now
US helps defend Israel from Iranian missile attack
House appropriators OK rebukes to recent DOD scandals in budget bill
How a WWII submariner took the fight directly to the Japanese
US shifts warships in Mideast in response to Israel strikes
Trump made up injury to dodge Vietnam service, his former lawyer testifies