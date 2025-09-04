Sections
News
Pay & Benefits
Flashpoints
Education & Transition
Pentagon & Congress
Off Duty
Veterans
Military Honor
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
Education & Transition
Transition Guide
Opens in new window
Subscribe Now
Opens in new window
News
Your Military
Army Times
Opens in new window
Navy Times
Opens in new window
Air Force Times
Opens in new window
Marine Corps Times
Opens in new window
Pentagon & Congress
Defense News
Opens in new window
Burn Pits
Flashpoints
Israel-Palestine
Extremism & Disinformation
Afghanistan
China
Ukraine
Pay & Benefits
Benefits Guide
Opens in new window
Family Life
Military Pay Center
Military Retirement
Military Benefits
Mil Money
Discount Depot
Off Duty
Gear Scout
Opens in new window
Military Culture
Military Fitness
Military Movies & Video Games
Military Sports
Military Communities
Pay It Forward
Opens in new window
Veterans
Military History
Military Honor
Salute to Veterans
Military Appreciation Month
Service Members of the Year
Opens in new window
Hall of Valor
Opens in new window
Create an Obituary
Opens in new window
Opinion
Editorials
Commentary
Medals & Misfires
Special Projects
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Battle Bracket
America's Military
Task Force Violent
CFC Givers Guide
Videos
Newsletters
Opens in new window
Early Bird Brief
Military Native
MCON
Opens in new window
IHG
Long-Term Care Partners
Navy Federal
Installation Guide
Opens in new window
Navy CTO discusses accelerating tech adoption and industry partnerships
Navy CTO discusses accelerating tech adoption and industry partnerships
Justin Fanelli outlines how faster acquisitions, AI, and stronger industry ties are reshaping innovation to meet Indo-Pacific challenges
4 minutes ago
Latest Videos
Building quantum-safe cyber infrastructure
A conversation with U.S. Representative Rob Wittman
Advancing collective security in the Indo-Pacific
What is a Credit Utilization Ratio? — Money Minute
DARPA programs look to change the face of casualty care in the age of the drones
How DARPA is producing a shelf-stable, transportable blood substitute
Are lantern flies a national security threat?
How DARPA plans to keep troops alive in modern war | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.30.25
Protecting troops’ benefits in an evolving government | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.23.25
Leasing vs. Buying: Making the Right Car Financing Choice — Money Minute
Under a new administration, military officers group looks for positive change
Group looks to foster across-the-board conversation on vets’, troops’ needs
What should congress prioritize for vets’ spending this year? A look at top options
Wait, you can put a suppressor on a minigun? AND a cannon?
Soldiers pioneer the space domain | Defense News Weekly Full Episode 8.16.25
Trending Now
Army cancels Biden-era promotion program aimed at eliminating bias
He was bayoneted in Guam. Shot on Iwo. Now, at 100, he is a sergeant.
Country music no longer owns the troops, and that’s a good thing
US strikes drug-carrying vessel that departed Venezuela, Trump says
Coast Guard to get first MQ-9 drones